9 security guards shot, 5 fatally, in metro Atlanta in 18 months

Police released video footage from a southwest Atlanta strip mall showing the suspect who shot 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier in the back of the head. (Photo: Atlanta police)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Nine security guards have been shot, five fatally, in metro Atlanta since October 2020.

April 18: Anthony Frazier, 51, was shot and killed outside of American Seafood and Wings, the Cleveland Avenue restaurant where he worked as a security guard, police said. Officers were called to the small strip mall just south of the I-75/85 split shortly before 7 p.m. and found Frazier dead. Atlanta police the following day released security camera footage of a man suspected of shooting Frazier.

April 4: An off-duty Cobb County officer was not seriously injured when shots were fired toward him as he patrolled Cumberland Mall. The officer had received word from a security guard to be on the lookout for two suspicious vehicles about 2:30 p.m., according to police. Days later, the suspect, 20-year-old Demarco Mauge of Duluth, was shot and killed by another Cobb officer during a traffic stop, the GBI said.

Police released surveillance video of suspects wanted for shooting a DeKalb security guard.

Feb. 19: DeKalb County officers found 24-year-old Henry Ashley, who worked as a security guard at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership near the Mall at Stonecrest, with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m., police said. In March, a 16-year-old was arrested on murder and burglary charges. Investigators said they were still searching for four more suspects in the case.

A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday morning, Feb. 2,2022 when he was asked to escort a man from a downtown Atlanta bar, police said. (John Spink/John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Feb. 2: Tyshon Ross, a 28-year-old security guard gunned down shortly after midnight as he escorted a man out of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street, according to Atlanta police. Damon John-Michael Wilson, 21, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and simple battery.

Aug. 2, 2021: A Brinks security guard was taken to a hospital after he was shot during an armed robbery outside of a Holly Springs medical center, according to police. Officers were sent to Wellstar Cherokee Health Park on Wellstar Way after a report of a shooting came at about 7:45 a.m., Holly Springs police said. When they arrived, they found the wounded Brinks security officer. The suspect was later identified and linked to additional crimes, according to police.

Lenox Square was the scene of a shooting that critically injured a security guard in June 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

June 13, 2021: Two 15-year-olds wanted to get into the Apple store at Lenox Square after hours, so one of the teens shot and critically injured a security guard, Atlanta police said. The two teenagers, a boy, and girl, were quickly arrested and the guard survived his injuries. The suspects arrived after Lenox closed and shots were fired around 8:30 p.m., more than two hours after the mall closed, according to police.

April 11, 2021: Two security guards were taken to a hospital after a patron shot them at the Members Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. Owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Members Only bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.”

Oct. 29, 2020: Officers were called to the Members Only lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. They arrived to find an employee of the lounge who had been shot in the chest, Atlanta police said. The man was Caleb Culbreath of Jonesboro, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Culbreath was 27.

