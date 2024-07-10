Crime & Public Safety

PHOTOS | Atlanta police in action during Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum poses for a photo with one of his officers and two Peachtree Road Race participants.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum poses for a photo with one of his officers and two Peachtree Road Race participants.
By
1 hour ago

While 44,000 Peachtree Road Race participants took on the famous course in Atlanta last week, the city’s police officers kept watch to ensure safety and fun for everyone.

“Protect the world’s largest 10k ... Don’t mind if we do,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a social media post sharing photos from the day. “The countdown until next year has begun!”

Beyond keeping attendees safe, Atlanta officers, along with firefighters, snapped photos with runners, walkers and rollers — and even ran in the race themselves.

Two Atlanta officers grin for the camera during the 55th annual Peachtree Road Race.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The Fourth of July race attracts elite runners from all over the world with its infamous Cardiac Hill, a stretch of Peachtree Road that pushes athletes to their limits as they take on the 12-story rise in elevation in less than a mile.

However, this year’s 55th annual race, hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in partnership with the Atlanta Track Club, was cut short due to dangerously high temperatures.

ExploreThe day the heat stopped a road race famous for its heat and humidity

But the heat did not stop many participants from crossing the finish line and doing it in style. Many wore various costumes, ranging from silly bananas to George Washington imposters.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race runners celebrate Atlanta tradition with costumes, revelry

Among the participants was Georgia’s own Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who really wanted some pancakes after he completed the race.

ExploreSenator Warnock crosses the finish line at the Peachtree Road Race

Warnock wasn’t the only politician to run in the race. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also participated in the famous tradition and was planning to head to a few barbecues when the event was over.

ExploreAtlanta Mayor: Atlanta is on full display at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Also amid the stream of racers was Betty Lindberg, who crossed the finish line for the 35th time, just months before her 100th birthday.

The No.1-ranked road racer in the world, Sebastian Sawe, crushed his men’s competition, and Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12 despite limping across the finish line.

Wheelchair racers Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni defended their respective titles from 2023.

Jennifer Kenyon of Atlanta is pushed by her friends in a wheelchair up "Cardiac Hill" during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
Atlanta Track Club volunteers fill cups of water for runners to take during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
Runners toss empty cups towards over-full trash cans during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
Dixie, a patient at the Shepherd Center, high-fives a passing runner during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
A runner with prosthetic legs participates in the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
A runner participates in the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
A runner wearing a pride flag picks up a wristband thrown by Shepherd Center staff and patients during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
A runner dumps water on his head during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock takes a drink of water during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
A runner dumps water on his head during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
Participants of the push assist division during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
Spectators cheer on a participant in the wheelchair division of the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
2024 Peachtree Road Race
Peachtree Roadrace
Runners show patriotism at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Young runner gets assist at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Calvin McAllister celebrates at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Runners celebrate at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Peachtree Road Race
Peachtree Road Race
Colette Pointer and Lynette Huddle pose at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Runners start the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Arvin.Temkar / ajc.com)
Runners start the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Arvin.Temkar / ajc.com) 66845a21295fd65d34a8f551
peachtree road race photos
peachtree road race photos
peachtree road race photos
Peachtree Road Race
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
Peachtree Roadrace
1 / 36
Jennifer Kenyon of Atlanta is pushed by her friends in a wheelchair up "Cardiac Hill" during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

A full list of results can be found here.

Spectators claimed spots along the 6.2-mile course to cheer for everyone from the elite runners to friends and family, and volunteers assisted racers along the course and as they crossed the finish line.

Additionally, the winning Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design was a hit and joined a long list of contest winners dating to 1976.

The design — “Peach Planet ATL” — features different iconic Atlanta landmarks “wrapping around a peach (like a planet), where you can almost see everything at the same time,” winner Nick Benson said of his thought process. “That’s what it feels like running the race.”

ExploreAtlanta native wins AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest

When the party was over and it was time for everyone to head to their respective fireworks shows and barbecues, race participants and spectators boarded MARTA to head home.

ExploreRunners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Editors' Picks

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger

Credit: AP PH

CNN plans to cut 100 employees as network focuses on digital

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

South DeKalb transit hub gets $25 million grant
2h ago
The Latest

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case
13m ago
Man gets life sentence in DeKalb murder after noise dispute
Man shot by Fulton deputies following crash, officials say
Featured

Credit: Tyler Mitchell

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend July 10-July 17
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs