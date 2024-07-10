PHOTOS | Atlanta police in action during Peachtree Road Race

Beyond keeping attendees safe, Atlanta officers, along with firefighters, snapped photos with runners, walkers and rollers — and even ran in the race themselves.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The Fourth of July race attracts elite runners from all over the world with its infamous Cardiac Hill, a stretch of Peachtree Road that pushes athletes to their limits as they take on the 12-story rise in elevation in less than a mile.

However, this year’s 55th annual race, hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in partnership with the Atlanta Track Club, was cut short due to dangerously high temperatures.

Explore The day the heat stopped a road race famous for its heat and humidity

But the heat did not stop many participants from crossing the finish line and doing it in style. Many wore various costumes, ranging from silly bananas to George Washington imposters.

Among the participants was Georgia’s own Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who really wanted some pancakes after he completed the race.

Explore Senator Warnock crosses the finish line at the Peachtree Road Race

Warnock wasn’t the only politician to run in the race. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also participated in the famous tradition and was planning to head to a few barbecues when the event was over.

Also amid the stream of racers was Betty Lindberg, who crossed the finish line for the 35th time, just months before her 100th birthday.

The No.1-ranked road racer in the world, Sebastian Sawe, crushed his men’s competition, and Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12 despite limping across the finish line.

Wheelchair racers Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni defended their respective titles from 2023.

1 / 36 Jennifer Kenyon of Atlanta is pushed by her friends in a wheelchair up "Cardiac Hill" during the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at "Cardiac Hill" on Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

A full list of results can be found here.

Spectators claimed spots along the 6.2-mile course to cheer for everyone from the elite runners to friends and family, and volunteers assisted racers along the course and as they crossed the finish line.

Additionally, the winning Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design was a hit and joined a long list of contest winners dating to 1976.

The design — “Peach Planet ATL” — features different iconic Atlanta landmarks “wrapping around a peach (like a planet), where you can almost see everything at the same time,” winner Nick Benson said of his thought process. “That’s what it feels like running the race.”

When the party was over and it was time for everyone to head to their respective fireworks shows and barbecues, race participants and spectators boarded MARTA to head home.