AJC Peachtree Road Race

Romanchuk, Scaroni repeat as wheelchair winners at AJC Peachtree Road race

Susanna Scaroni crosses the finish line winning the women's wheelchair division during the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Susanna Scaroni crosses the finish line winning the women's wheelchair division during the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
33 minutes ago

Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Thursday, and Susannah Scaroni won the women’s race, with each successfully defending their titles from 2023.

Romanchuk won the men’s race for a record seventh consecutive time, with a time of 19:37. He first participated in the race in 2017 after winning the Junior Peachtree in 2016.

Scaroni won the race for a third time with a time of 21:40.

Both said they are gearing up for Olympic trials later this summer and are ready to head to Paris, with Romanchuk getting married before heading to the Paralympic Games.

Here are a few postrace questions and answers from each winner.

ROMANCHUK

Q: Daniel, this is your seventh win here in Atlanta, how does it feel?

A: It’s amazing to be among amazing racers. Overall, thankful for God for the opportunity to race this morning.

Q: How long have you been racing?

A: I started racing at four years old, so I’ve been racing for 21 years.

Q: What is your favorite part about racing?

A: What drew me to racing was its simplicity, getting to point A to point B as fast as you can.

SCARONI

Q: Tell me about the race, how did it look out there?

A: We have really nice weather today, it’s a little cooler than some years. It’s a fun race, I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. It felt great today, just to push my pace and have a fun race.

Q: How long did you train for this race?

A: As a professional wheelchair racer I do marathons, so our schedule is all year long, so I would probably say the last 13 years I’ve been training for this race.

Q: How do you feel being here at the Peachtree Road Race?

A: I wanted to push myself as fast as I could go, I was able to do that. It’s really satisfying, really happy seeing all generations of athletes here there’s people here from when I was a little kid, there’s new little kids here. It’s really fun to see all levels of generations. It’s an owed to Peachtree and their commitment to the wheelchair sport.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Daniela Ramirez on twitter

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

Editors' Picks

More video footage released of judge’s arrest at Atlanta nightclub1h ago

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase
The Latest
Heat conditions at AJC Peachtree Road Race increased to potentially dangerous
13m ago
Relief, joy and ice water at the finish line
18m ago
PHOTOS: Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
45m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures