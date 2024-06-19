Romanchuk, Scaroni repeat as wheelchair winners at AJC Peachtree Road race

Both said they are gearing up for Olympic trials later this summer and are ready to head to Paris, with Romanchuk getting married before heading to the Paralympic Games.

Here are a few postrace questions and answers from each winner.

ROMANCHUK

Q: Daniel, this is your seventh win here in Atlanta, how does it feel?

A: It’s amazing to be among amazing racers. Overall, thankful for God for the opportunity to race this morning.

Q: How long have you been racing?

A: I started racing at four years old, so I’ve been racing for 21 years.

Q: What is your favorite part about racing?

A: What drew me to racing was its simplicity, getting to point A to point B as fast as you can.

SCARONI

Q: Tell me about the race, how did it look out there?

A: We have really nice weather today, it’s a little cooler than some years. It’s a fun race, I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. It felt great today, just to push my pace and have a fun race.

Q: How long did you train for this race?

A: As a professional wheelchair racer I do marathons, so our schedule is all year long, so I would probably say the last 13 years I’ve been training for this race.

Q: How do you feel being here at the Peachtree Road Race?

A: I wanted to push myself as fast as I could go, I was able to do that. It’s really satisfying, really happy seeing all generations of athletes here there’s people here from when I was a little kid, there’s new little kids here. It’s really fun to see all levels of generations. It’s an owed to Peachtree and their commitment to the wheelchair sport.