AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta Mayor: ‘Atlanta is on full display’ at AJC Peachtree Road Race

By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has arrived to the start line of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Dickens, speaking to the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, called the race “a huge block party.”

“Individuals from all over the world are here, I hear two dozen countries are represented and someone from all 50 states is here,” Dickens said. “Atlanta is on full display.”

He said the race provides an economic boost to the city.

Dickens said last year was his first time running the AJC Peachtree Road Race with his time about an hour. This year, he is going for a different strategy of running and jogging, to allow him to take photos and say hi to people.

“It’s going to be fun out there running with all these elite runners, as well as the neighborhood joggers, that’s what makes this event so special,” he said.

He said he plans to go to four friend’s houses and eat all their food after the race.

“I got cookouts already lined up,” Dickens said about his post-race plans. “My weight right now is not my weight later today.”

