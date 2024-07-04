Runners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race

Credit: Caleb Groves Credit: Caleb Groves

Some runners waited in a steep line for MARTA shuttles to take them to Lindbergh Center Station from Piedmont Park. There were 35 buses being used to move runners from the race out to the train stations, according to MARTA employees.

Credit: Dawn Sawyer Credit: Dawn Sawyer

Jidin Titus and two of his friends chose to use MARTA Thursday morning to get to the race from Doraville.

Despite being longtime MARTA users, they said that the MARTA app was difficult to navigate, and is in need of an update.

“They need to work on efficiency,” Titus said. “If you’re experienced then I guess you’re fine, but it could be better at telling you where to go.”

The runners said that despite the app having its glitches and challenges, their trek to the race was made smooth with the help of volunteers guiding runners to their destinations with signs and directions.