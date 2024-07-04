Breaking: From start to finish: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 recap
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Runners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race

By and
33 minutes ago

As The Atlanta Journal Constitution Peachtree Road Race comes to an end, runners begin to make their way home by taking MARTA.

Passengers funnel into stuffy trains on their way from the race, including Rachel Bender who moved to Atlanta in 2017 and has made the Peachtree an annual tradition ever since.

“It’s amazing to see people from around the country gather for one race,” she said.

Runners begin their trip home by taking MARTA at Midtown station.

Credit: Caleb Groves

Credit: Caleb Groves

Some runners waited in a steep line for MARTA shuttles to take them to Lindbergh Center Station from Piedmont Park. There were 35 buses being used to move runners from the race out to the train stations, according to MARTA employees.

Runners wait to board buses to take them to MARTA stations at the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2024.

Credit: Dawn Sawyer

Credit: Dawn Sawyer

Jidin Titus and two of his friends chose to use MARTA Thursday morning to get to the race from Doraville.

Despite being longtime MARTA users, they said that the MARTA app was difficult to navigate, and is in need of an update.

“They need to work on efficiency,” Titus said. “If you’re experienced then I guess you’re fine, but it could be better at telling you where to go.”

The runners said that despite the app having its glitches and challenges, their trek to the race was made smooth with the help of volunteers guiding runners to their destinations with signs and directions.

