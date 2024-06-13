AJC Peachtree Road Race

Senator Warnock crosses the finish line at the Peachtree Road Race

Sen. Raphael Warnock celebrates at the finish of the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

“I just need some pancakes,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told the AJC’s Monica Pearson after crossing the finish line of his fourth Peachtree Road Race.

Warnock, who has run the race each year since he first ran for senate in 2020, said that the race was a great opportunity to see complete strangers of all different races and ages, and from all over the world cheer each other on.

“I think that is a wonderful model of citizenship on July 4th,” Warnock said.

Warnock, who is also senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, said that it is important to continue to support each other on as our country goes “through a difficult time.”

“[We] got to keep cheering each other on, keep pressing, keep enduring and keep saying ‘never give up’,” Warnock said.

During the interview, Warnock also shared with Pearson how he prepared to run in the race, mainly by trying to keep up with his two young children and maintaining his typical exercise routine of cycling and working out.

“Consistency, that’s the challenge,” Warnock said. “The more I ran today the better I felt.”

Warnock’s post run plans were to “go have some pancakes.”

