Senator Warnock crosses the finish line at the Peachtree Road Race

Warnock, who is also senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, said that it is important to continue to support each other on as our country goes “through a difficult time.”

“[We] got to keep cheering each other on, keep pressing, keep enduring and keep saying ‘never give up’,” Warnock said.

During the interview, Warnock also shared with Pearson how he prepared to run in the race, mainly by trying to keep up with his two young children and maintaining his typical exercise routine of cycling and working out.

“Consistency, that’s the challenge,” Warnock said. “The more I ran today the better I felt.”

Warnock’s post run plans were to “go have some pancakes.”