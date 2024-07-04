Spectators line up to cheer on AJC Peachtree Road Race racers

Credit: Anisah Muhammad /AJC Credit: Anisah Muhammad /AJC

She persuaded her grandmother to get there early to get a spot across from The Cathedral of St. Philip to see the wheelchair racers.

”Almost every time, we get up really early and set up our chairs,” she said.

At Cardiac Hill, Andrew Montgomery, 53, and his dog, Bingo, have been cheering on racers since around 6:30 a.m.

While this isn’t Montgomery’s first road race, it’s Bingo’s first. Typically, Montgomery walks Bingo around this time of day, but they switched up their route to come watch.

He said Cardiac Hills is a good spot to be.