Spectators line up to cheer on AJC Peachtree Road Race racers

For grandmother and granddaughter duo Susan Peaselangford and Maria Reed, watching The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a tradition.
Reed was about 4-years-old when they first started watching. She just turned 10 in June.
”It started one year and I didn’t really think it was going to go on how it did. We did it that one year and kept doing it,” Reed said.
Credit: Anisah Muhammad /AJC
Credit: Anisah Muhammad /AJC
She persuaded her grandmother to get there early to get a spot across from The Cathedral of St. Philip to see the wheelchair racers.
”Almost every time, we get up really early and set up our chairs,” she said.
At Cardiac Hill, Andrew Montgomery, 53, and his dog, Bingo, have been cheering on racers since around 6:30 a.m.
While this isn’t Montgomery’s first road race, it’s Bingo’s first. Typically, Montgomery walks Bingo around this time of day, but they switched up their route to come watch.
He said Cardiac Hills is a good spot to be.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC