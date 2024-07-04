Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Volunteers welcome runners at finish line of AJC Peachtree Road Race




As the elite runners continue crossing the finish line, volunteers greet them with cheers and shouts of “Great job!”

Sheree Kay is carrying her five-year Peachtree Road Race runner pin in her pocket. But this year, she is a volunteer, leading runners into Piedmont Park at the end of the race.

Volunteers greet runners at the finish line of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Credit: Ashley Quincin

She said as an Atlanta native, the road race is very important to her.

”I enjoy giving the high-fives, cheering everybody on, seeing my friends most of all,” she said.

