Volunteers welcome runners at finish line of AJC Peachtree Road Race

As the elite runners continue crossing the finish line, volunteers greet them with cheers and shouts of “Great job!”
Sheree Kay is carrying her five-year Peachtree Road Race runner pin in her pocket. But this year, she is a volunteer, leading runners into Piedmont Park at the end of the race.
She said as an Atlanta native, the road race is very important to her.
”I enjoy giving the high-fives, cheering everybody on, seeing my friends most of all,” she said.
