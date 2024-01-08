BreakingNews
Filing alleges ‘improper’ relationship between Fulton DA, top Trump prosecutor

Mother of valet shot to death in Buckhead says indictment is bittersweet

‘I want him to pay’ for September killing, Autumn Ernst says
Harrison Olvey, 25, had many friends and a beautiful smile, according to his mother.

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Combined ShapeCaption
Harrison Olvey, 25, had many friends and a beautiful smile, according to his mother.

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Crime & Public Safety
By
48 minutes ago

Autumn Ernst checks for updates almost every day about the man accused of killing her son, who worked as a valet in Buckhead.

She received another small piece of closure Monday: Randy King had been indicted in the fatal shooting. It just took three weeks amid the holiday season to hear about the filing in Fulton County Superior Court.

“Obviously, great news,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday afternoon. “But (prosecutors said) this (case) could take two to five years.”

Randy King was indicted last month in connection with the fatal shooting of a valet in September.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

King is facing seven charges, including three counts of murder, after he allegedly shot 25-year-old Harrison Olvey outside a LongHorn Steakhouse in the Uptown Atlanta development, previously known as Lindbergh City Center. Olvey was handling parking services for a nearby nightclub early Sept. 3 when he noticed King breaking into the pickup truck of someone he knew, according to police. He asked King what he was doing and was shot without warning, Ernst said.

The recent Kennesaw State University graduate died at a hospital, while a search was coordinated for King, who was placed on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted list.

In mid-October, King was taken into custody.

Ernst said her family learned about his arrest from a detective as they sat around their Suwanee home’s dinner table next to Olvey’s empty seat. They had just finished making a toast to him moments earlier.

“Nothing will ever bring back Harrison, but I am very relieved that Randy King is off the street,” Ernst told the AJC at the time.

Unable to put up her son’s stocking and decorations this year, Ernst spent Christmas in Nashville away from their home.

Harrison Olvey and his mother Autumn Ernst smile at his graduation.

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Credit: Autumn Ernst

“I couldn’t be here with all the memories with Harrison,” she told the AJC. “It’s just too painful.”

Ernst continues to monitor the case, she said, and even signed up to get notified whenever King is moved from his incarcerated location. After the holidays, the mother reached out again to her contact at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday, she was informed that King was indicted.

“I want him to pay,” Ernst said.

King was charged Dec. 18 with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, entering an automobile to commit a theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, according to court records.

In 2018, he was arrested after he and another teenager led police on a high-speed chase in a Jaguar from Newnan onto I-85, before wrecking in Coweta County, authorities said. He was 17 at the time.

Prosecutors said the murder case will continue into its pretrial phase, though a first hearing has not been scheduled.

Ernst said the uncertainty makes her feel like a plane stuck on a runway.

Autumn Ernst got a tattoo of her son after the killing, which included his signature from a Mother’s Day card he gave her last year.

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Credit: Autumn Ernst

“I’m in a holding pattern,” she added. “Everybody gets back to their lives as they should ... (but) it still feels like a standstill because I can’t believe he’s gone. It kills me.”

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top