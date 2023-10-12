Man arrested in September fatal shooting of valet in Buckhead

Randy King, 22, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder. Atlanta police had been searching for him since Sept. 3, when he is accused of shooting and killing Harrison Olvey. Police said the valet spotted King attempting to break into a truck at a LongHorn Steakhouse near Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center.

Olvey, who was handling parking services for the nearby Tongue & Groove nightclub, asked King what he was doing and was shot without warning, according to investigators.

“It’s never going to bring Harrison back, but now that Randy King is off the streets, no other family has to feel the pain we’ve felt,” Olvey’s family said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Olvey, a recent Kennesaw State University graduate, was working his valet job temporarily before pursuing bigger dreams, his mother, Autumn Ernst previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had been offered a job with State Farm and was set to attend a friend’s wedding the weekend after he was killed. His family said they had to painfully cancel his tuxedo rental.

