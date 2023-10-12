BreakingNews
Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue

Man arrested in September fatal shooting of valet in Buckhead

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Credit: Autumn Ernst

Crime & Public Safety
By
46 minutes ago

The search for a man accused of killing a 25-year-old valet in Buckhead came to an end late Wednesday.

Randy King, 22, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder. Atlanta police had been searching for him since Sept. 3, when he is accused of shooting and killing Harrison Olvey. Police said the valet spotted King attempting to break into a truck at a LongHorn Steakhouse near Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Olvey, who was handling parking services for the nearby Tongue & Groove nightclub, asked King what he was doing and was shot without warning, according to investigators.

“It’s never going to bring Harrison back, but now that Randy King is off the streets, no other family has to feel the pain we’ve felt,” Olvey’s family said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Explore‘My beautiful son’: Mom grieves valet killed in Buckhead, asks for justice

Olvey, a recent Kennesaw State University graduate, was working his valet job temporarily before pursuing bigger dreams, his mother, Autumn Ernst previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had been offered a job with State Farm and was set to attend a friend’s wedding the weekend after he was killed. His family said they had to painfully cancel his tuxedo rental.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport
11h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Georgia GOP lawmakers split on House speaker choice
2h ago

Credit: Library of Congress (left), Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta (right)

Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties
3h ago

Credit: Library of Congress (left), Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta (right)

Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport
11h ago
Former Dunwoody day care owner to be sentenced in 4-month-old’s death
16h ago
Murder charges can proceed against jailers in Fulton inmate’s death
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
2h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
7h ago
Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top