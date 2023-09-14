BREAKING | Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old valet in Buckhead earlier this month.

Randy King, who is in his 20s, has been on the run since he allegedly opened fire on Harrison Olvey after the valet spotted him attempting to break into a truck Sept. 3 outside a LongHorn Steakhouse near Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center.

Investigators believe King is driving a newer model Kia K500 with dark-tinted windows.

“(He) is considered armed and dangerous,” police said Thursday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.