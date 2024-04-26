Man’s shooting death during Gwinnett traffic stop now ruled suicide

The Gwinnett County medical examiner has determined that a man who was killed in an exchange with police during a traffic stop in March died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials announced Friday.

The manner of 36-year-old Rashawn Johnson’s death was certified as suicide by Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry, a spokeswoman from her office said.

Johnson died after shooting himself in the head when Gwinnett officers opened his car door to place him under arrest, according to the ME’s office. The GBI, which continues to investigate the shooting, initially reported that Johnson fired a handgun and Gwinnett officers returned fire, killing him.