Man’s shooting death during Gwinnett traffic stop now ruled suicide

Rashawn Johnson died in an encounter with Gwinnett County police that was later determined to be a suicide by the county's medical examiner.

The Gwinnett County medical examiner has determined that a man who was killed in an exchange with police during a traffic stop in March died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials announced Friday.

The manner of 36-year-old Rashawn Johnson’s death was certified as suicide by Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry, a spokeswoman from her office said.

Johnson died after shooting himself in the head when Gwinnett officers opened his car door to place him under arrest, according to the ME’s office. The GBI, which continues to investigate the shooting, initially reported that Johnson fired a handgun and Gwinnett officers returned fire, killing him.

While the police officers involved did fire their weapons in response to Johnson’s gunshot, it was his own bullet that proved fatal and not the shots fired by police, the ME’s office said.

The GBI issued an update to its original statement, clarifying Johnson’s manner of death.

Johnson died in the early morning hours of March 23 after he was pulled over for driving without headlights on in Snellville, the GBI said. At the beginning of the encounter, Johnson cracked his window and repeatedly said he wanted to call his mother. Officers ordered him to get out of the car, but Johnson did not comply, the GBI said.

The officers did not see that Johnson was holding a gun until they opened his car door, the state agency said.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

