Man fatally shot during traffic stop in Snellville, police say

A man was killed Saturday morning after being pulled over by police in Snellville, officials said.

The traffic stop happened along West Main Street near Fountain Drive around 4 a.m. At some point during the stop, an officer told the driver that he was under arrest and ordered him to get out of the car, police said.

The driver then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head, according to officers. No information was provided as to why the man was initially pulled over.