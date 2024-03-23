Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot during traffic stop in Snellville, police say

The officer-involved shooting happened at West Main Street near Fountain Drive around 4 a.m.

31 minutes ago

A man was killed Saturday morning after being pulled over by police in Snellville, officials said.

The traffic stop happened along West Main Street near Fountain Drive around 4 a.m. At some point during the stop, an officer told the driver that he was under arrest and ordered him to get out of the car, police said.

The driver then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head, according to officers. No information was provided as to why the man was initially pulled over.

Police attempted to speak with the driver and persuade him to put down the weapon. The driver eventually fired the gun and officers returned fire, authorities said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials added. No officers were injured.

ExploreArmed ‘unruly patron’ shot by officer at Roswell bar, police say

It’s the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate Saturday morning.

At around 1 a.m., authorities said a man was shot by police at a Roswell sports bar after multiple 911 calls were made about him pointing a firearm. The 34-year-old remains in critical condition.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

