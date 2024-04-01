Crime & Public Safety

3-year-old grazed by bullet in Vine City

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old with a graze wound.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old with a graze wound.
By
30 minutes ago

A 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet at a northwest Atlanta intersection Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but Atlanta police said they were called at around 6:15 p.m. to the corner of Vine and Thurmond streets in Vine City, where they found the injured child.

Officials said the child was alert when taken to a hospital. No other information has been released about the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Live Nation cutting back concerts at Lakewood in favor of Ameris

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The new Braves Way - buy bats and buy young
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: File photo

Man killed, teenage girl shot at NW Atlanta convenience store
Metro Atlanta transport company honors military veterans after death
2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
4 spots to watch the partial April 8 solar eclipse in Atlanta
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
1h ago