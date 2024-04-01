3-year-old grazed by bullet in Vine City

A 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet at a northwest Atlanta intersection Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but Atlanta police said they were called at around 6:15 p.m. to the corner of Vine and Thurmond streets in Vine City, where they found the injured child.

Officials said the child was alert when taken to a hospital. No other information has been released about the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.