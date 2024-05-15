Crime & Public Safety

He waited an hour for man to leave DeKalb barbershop, then killed him

Tychicus Cameron Wilson initially pleaded not guilty in the June 2018 fatal shooting, but then changed his decision and was sentenced to life Wednesday.

A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to watching his target for nearly an hour and then fatally shooting him outside a DeKalb County barbershop in 2018, authorities said.

Tychicus Cameron Wilson, 35, was convicted of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to life in prison immediately after pleading guilty, DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said.

The trial began Monday with jury selection. After the state presented all of its witnesses and evidence and prosecutors argued their case, officials said Wilson changed his plea to guilty.

A motive in the June 12, 2018, shooting that left 29-year-old Anthony Jordan dead was never determined.

According to Chaffins, surveillance video showed Wilson arriving in a Cadillac at a shopping center on Redan Road around 4:30 p.m. He parked the car, waited inside and then eventually went into a gas station convenience store nearby.

Wilson is accused of then returning to the car and waiting for the victim to leave the barbershop located in the strip mall.

Jordan walked out of the business around 5:15 p.m. and stood outside talking on the phone with someone. Surveillance video showed Wilson pull up in his car, get out of the vehicle and fire four shots, Chaffins said.

“He’s sitting in the parking lot for 45 minutes,” Chris Tappan with the DeKalb Police Department said at the time. “He’s watching his target. And he steps out to kill his target in front of everyone.”

Two bullets hit Jordan, some went through the hair salon’s front window and another grazed a customer, authorities confirmed. Another customer was injured by broken glass.

Wilson was not immediately arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, but he was taken into custody in Los Angeles for a parole violation on June 25, 2018. At the time of the arrest, Chaffins said he had a handgun and a fake ID on him. He was convicted in California with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Chaffins added.

Wilson was eventually extradited to DeKalb in February 2021 after serving his Los Angeles sentence.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

