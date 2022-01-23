Fulton County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting at his residence

Atlanta police and the GBI are investigating a shooting involving a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy Saturday night, law enforcement officials have confirmed.
The shooting took place at the deputy’s residence, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Channel 2 Action News reported the incident occurred near the intersection of Springside Drive and Macon Drive just before midnight Saturday.
The deputy was shooting at an alleged intruder, the news station reported. According to media reports, the alleged intruder later died at a hospital from their injuries.
