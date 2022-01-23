Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fulton County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting at his residence

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Atlanta police and the GBI are investigating a shooting involving a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy Saturday night, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

The shooting took place at the deputy’s residence, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Channel 2 Action News reported the incident occurred near the intersection of Springside Drive and Macon Drive just before midnight Saturday.

The deputy was shooting at an alleged intruder, the news station reported. According to media reports, the alleged intruder later died at a hospital from their injuries.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mother says teen daughter traumatized by carjacking at Lithonia High
Man charged in fatal shooting of mother in Atlanta park
Bill filed to pay man wrongfully jailed 20 years in Ga. church murders
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top