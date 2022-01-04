Alabama man arrested at gas station in 1st Georgia police shooting of 2022

Investigators from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said they followed leads on a stolen car and discovered it in far northwest Georgia, just south of the Tennessee state line, at a One 9 Pilot Travel Center along Ga. 299 just off I-24. After alerting Dade County authorities, they approached the car about 7 p.m. and asked Rogers to exit the vehicle. At that point, he “drove the car in the direction of one of the investigators,” the GBI said.

The agency said a second Alabama investigator then fired into the car, striking Rogers. Two passengers, a man and a woman, were not hit.