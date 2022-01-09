Georgia teen shot by state trooper after gunfire erupts, GBI says

Williams was shot during the ensuing foot pursuit and was taken to a local hospital. She was then transferred to one in Savannah, about 85 miles east of Lyons.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Lyons Police Department, the state agency said.

It is at least the fourth officer-involved shooting in Georgia this year and the second to be investigated by the GBI in two days. An officer got into a shootout with a suspect being chased by police before dawn Friday in Columbus. That suspect was wounded after he reportedly fired at an officer who returned fire.

Both the GBI and the Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards are investigating that incident. It was the second time in a week that a Columbus officer fired at a suspect.