GBI investigating after man killed in police shooting in NW Georgia

The GBI is investigating after a man was shot by police Thursday in Gordon County, the first fatal incident involving Georgia law enforcement officers in 2022.
The shooting took place on Adair Street in Calhoun, police said. The department has asked the GBI to handle the independent investigation.
According to the Calhoun Times, officers responded to a burglary call about 3:30 a.m. No officers were “seriously injured,” police Chief Tony Pyle told the newspaper.
The GBI is expected to release more information about the shooting Thursday afternoon.
It was the second officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year.
On Monday night, a man accused of stealing a car was shot by Alabama deputies in Dade County after he allegedly drove toward them, according to the GBI. Ethan Wayne Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne, Alabama, survived the encounter and was taken to a Chattanooga hospital. No deputies were injured.
