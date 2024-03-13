Deputy shoots man accused of dropping off contraband outside DeKalb jail

“The deputy fired his weapon, and Thomas drove away from the scene in his car,” the GBI stated. “Officers chased the car but lost sight of it.”

At around 2:30 a.m., DeKalb police got a call about a person who was at a home on Emerald Drive in Atlanta after being shot, officials said. When officers arrived, they found Thomas, along with the vehicle that had been seen outside the jail, according to the GBI.

Thomas was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI was asked to investigate and will turn over all findings to the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office for review. It marked the 13th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate this year.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.