Polls open for Georgia primary races for Congress and Trump prosecutor
Crime & Public Safety

Hampton officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic, police say

A Hampton police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Monday, according to officials.
By
0 minutes ago

A Hampton police officer was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Monday, according to officials.

Details are limited, but authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the incident took place in the area of Ga. 41 and Woolsey Road in Henry County. That intersection is near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was not clear what time the crash occurred.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and described as stable, police said.

Officials have not said if the driver of the vehicle that struck the officer stayed at the scene or if the person will face any charges.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

Rosana Hughes

