Hampton officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic, police say

A Hampton police officer was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Monday, according to officials.

Details are limited, but authorities told Channel 2 Action News that the incident took place in the area of Ga. 41 and Woolsey Road in Henry County. That intersection is near the Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was not clear what time the crash occurred.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and described as stable, police said.