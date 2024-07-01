Breaking: Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election Trump trial
Man shot outside Goodwill hiring center in DeKalb

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting outside a Goodwill hiring center that left a man seriously injured Monday morning.

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting outside a Goodwill hiring center that left a man seriously injured Monday morning.
58 minutes ago

A man was shot in front of a Goodwill hiring center in DeKalb County on Monday morning, according to officials.

DeKalb police got to the location sometime before 9:30 a.m. and found the victim seriously injured. The scene is in the Avondale Crossing shopping center along Columbia Drive in the Belvedere Park neighborhood.

DeKalb County police at the scene of a shooting outside a Goodwill hiring center Monday morning.

Officers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man was being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s not clear if the victim was going to the hiring center, which opens at 9 a.m., when he was shot. No details have been released by police about what led to the shooting.

The scene is outside a Goodwill hiring center in the Avondale Crossing shopping center.

