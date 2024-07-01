Man shot outside Goodwill hiring center in DeKalb

A man was shot in front of a Goodwill hiring center in DeKalb County on Monday morning, according to officials.
DeKalb police got to the location sometime before 9:30 a.m. and found the victim seriously injured. The scene is in the Avondale Crossing shopping center along Columbia Drive in the Belvedere Park neighborhood.
Officers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man was being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
It’s not clear if the victim was going to the hiring center, which opens at 9 a.m., when he was shot. No details have been released by police about what led to the shooting.
