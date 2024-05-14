Atlanta’s past issues with Airbnb

Airbnb and Atlanta have some history.

The short-term rental company proved to be a financial lifeline for some Atlanta property owners during the pandemic.

“During this time of economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that Atlanta residents be able to share their homes to earn meaningful extra money,” the company said at the time. “That’s why we’re committed to working with city leaders on equitable and fair short-term rental rules that allow responsible hosts to continue earning this meaningful income.”

In March 2021, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation to allow homeowners to rent rooms or entire houses to guests for up to 30 days, as long as the owners apply for an annual license, pay a $150 license fee, and collect city hotel-motel taxes from guests. Airbnb supported the move.

Large gatherings and violent incidents have spurred changes in recent years.

In August 2020, Airbnb removed 50 listings that violated the short-term rental company’s regulations. The move came after two teenagers were killed outside a house party in northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood. Raezion Boyd, 18, and De’yshun Clark, 19, had just gotten out of a ride share vehicle on Sunset Avenue about 2:30 a.m. July 24 when they were shot multiple times, according to police. The home was an Airbnb rental, police said.

Unauthorized partying led Airbnb to underscore its policies. “Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” the company said at the time.“We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.” Buckhead, southwest Atlanta and downtown had the most number of impacted listings, the company said.

Also in 2020, Airbnb announced a ban on one-night rentals the weekend of Halloween. The move affected properties throughout its network.

In November 2019, a party in the Reynoldstown neighborhood in southeast Atlanta ended when a group of masked men entered and ordered everyone to the ground, police said. The home was listed online as an Airbnb rental, but it is unknown if it was being rented at the time, according to police.

A Buckhead mansion once owned by the late Kenny Rogers and once listed as an Airbnb rental has frequently been the scene of house parties that have led to calls to police and arrests. It’s no longer available via Airbnb.