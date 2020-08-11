Airbnb cracks down on 50 Atlanta party houses

In 2019, Airbnb announced it had banned house parties and initiated a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Hotline in the U.S., where neighbors can report concerns. Calls to the hotline led to many of the listing suspensions, Airbnb said.

Earlier in July, an Atlanta Airbnb listing was the scene of another homicide. On July 16, 36-year-old Mikhail Sher was found dead from multiple gunshots outside a Griffin Street home, according to police.

It’s unclear how long Sher had rented the house, which was listed on both Airbnb and Vrbo for about $180 a night. An Airbnb spokesman said while the home was available on the company’s platform the night Sher was killed, there was no record of it being reserved.

In November, a party in the Reynoldstown neighborhood in southeast Atlanta ended when a group of masked men entered and ordered everyone to the ground, police said. The home was listed online as an Airbnb rental, but it is unknown if it was being rented at the time, according to police.

And a Buckhead mansion once owned by the late Kenny Rogers has frequently been the scene of house parties that have led to calls to police and arrests.

In July 2019, Atlanta police were called to the home, located at 4499 Garmon Road, nearly 100 times in three weeks regarding noise complaints and thefts, according to police records. The home’s current owner was cited, but said he was told the renters planned a small gathering.