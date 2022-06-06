ajc logo
Atlanta police ID McDonald’s employee accused of shooting manager

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Beloved McDonald's manager shot by employee outside busy restaurant, police say

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Suspect remains at large, charged with attempted murder

Atlanta police announced the identity of a McDonald’s employee who remains at large after being accused of shooting his manager during an argument Friday afternoon.

Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, is wanted on multiple charges related to the shooting that left his manager critically injured at the fast-food restaurant in East Atlanta Village, police said Monday. Jean-Pierre is facing counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

ExplorePolice: Manager at McDonald’s in East Atlanta Village shot by coworker

The manager, identified by McDonald’s representatives as Elizabeth Williams, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police did not provide an update on her condition Monday.

A dispute between Jean-Pierre and Williams escalated to the point that Williams asked the employee to leave the property, police said. Jean-Pierre left, but returned later and confronted Williams outside. During the confrontation, Jean-Pierre shot Williams several times, then fled the scene, police said.

Investigators are still working to locate Jean-Pierre. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

