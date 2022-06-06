Atlanta police ID McDonald’s employee accused of shooting manager

Christopher Jean-Pierre, 21, is wanted on multiple charges related to the shooting that left his manager critically injured at the fast-food restaurant in East Atlanta Village, police said Monday. Jean-Pierre is facing counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The manager, identified by McDonald’s representatives as Elizabeth Williams, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police did not provide an update on her condition Monday.