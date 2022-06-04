Police: Manager at East Atlanta McDonald’s shot by co-worker

An tiff between employees at a McDonald’s in the East Atlanta Village neighborhood led to gun violence late Friday afternoon.
Police said a manager at the fast food restaurant was critically injured when a co-worker opened fire on her. Authorities did not release the name of the suspected shooter or publicly identify the victim in a news release.
The incident happened at the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 4;15 p.m. and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
investigators identified her as a manager at the restaurant and said preliminary indications show she had a dispute with a co-worker that carried over into the parking lot.
Police said after being asked to leave the property, the suspect returned and confronted the victim outside, where he shot her and fled the scene.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
