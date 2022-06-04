ajc logo
X

Police: Manager at East Atlanta McDonald’s shot by co-worker

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Woman shot near busy McDonalds in Southeast Atlanta

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

An tiff between employees at a McDonald’s in the East Atlanta Village neighborhood led to gun violence late Friday afternoon.

Police said a manager at the fast food restaurant was critically injured when a co-worker opened fire on her. Authorities did not release the name of the suspected shooter or publicly identify the victim in a news release.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue. Officers were called to the scene around 4;15 p.m. and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

investigators identified her as a manager at the restaurant and said preliminary indications show she had a dispute with a co-worker that carried over into the parking lot.

Police said after being asked to leave the property, the suspect returned and confronted the victim outside, where he shot her and fled the scene.

Combined ShapeCaption
A manager at an Atlanta McDonald's was shot and critically wounded by a fellow employee Friday afternoon, police said.

A manager at an Atlanta McDonald's was shot and critically wounded by a fellow employee Friday afternoon, police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A manager at an Atlanta McDonald's was shot and critically wounded by a fellow employee Friday afternoon, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church1h ago
Politically Georgia podcast: Herschel Walker’s words come back to haunt him
17h ago
State insurance commission investigates Gwinnett HOA over roof plan
10h ago
Georgia voting touchscreens vulnerable, cybersecurity agency finds
7h ago
Georgia voting touchscreens vulnerable, cybersecurity agency finds
7h ago
New charges for man acquitted of killing teacher Tara Grinstead
5h ago
The Latest
Person of interest being sought in East Point homicide
1h ago
Cobb parents accused of leaving children in hot car while shopping for groceries
3h ago
Man charged with murder in shooting at Clayton County auto parts store
4h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top