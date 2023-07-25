Armed, wanted man wearing body armor shot by Sandy Springs police

Crime & Public Safety
By
36 minutes ago
A man wearing a ballistic vest was taken to the hospital after he was shot by Sandy Springs police officers when he confronted them with a gun Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officers were trying to serve the man an arrest warrant at an apartment on Santa Fe Parkway just before 3:30 p.m., Sandy Springs police spokesman Officer Jarrell Greene said.

When the officers made contact with the suspect, he confronted them wearing body armor and carrying a gun, Greene said. Officials did not say if the man shot his weapon, but officers at the scene opened fire and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, Greene said, but no further details have been released about the extent of his injuries. He has not been publicly identified, and police did not specify what charges led to the warrant against him..

The GBI has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, Greene said.

The case shares several similarities with another shooting involving law enforcement in Pickens County a little more than a week ago. Deputies there were called to a home in Jasper for a wellness check and were confronted by an armed man wearing body armor.

In the initial statement after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as Norman Edward Dawson, fired on the deputies and they returned fire. The GBI’s statement did not mention Dawson firing his weapon, and a spokeswoman for the state agency could not provide further details.

Dawson was killed during that encounter.

The GBI has not released a statement about Tuesday’s shooting in Sandy Springs, and police did not share further information.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
