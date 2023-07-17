Man wearing body armor injured in shootout with deputies, Pickens sheriff says

A man wearing body armor was shot Monday morning after he fired a rifle at Pickens County sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire, officials said.

Deputies were called to a home in Jasper for a wellness check around 9 a.m., the Pickens sheriff’s office said. At the home on Ginger Drive, a heavily wooded one-lane road, the deputies were confronted by the man, who was carrying the rifle and wearing a ballistic vest.

After the firefight, the man was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not share further information about his medical condition. No deputies were hurt during the exchange of gunfire, the agency said.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, and the sheriff’s office did not say what may have motivated the shooting. It was not clear who made the 911 call requesting the wellness check.

The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate the shooting and said the state agency would provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

