BreakingNews
City argues training center referendum ‘invalid’ in federal court filing

Man wearing body armor injured in shootout with deputies, Pickens sheriff says

Crime & Public Safety
By
28 minutes ago
X

A man wearing body armor was shot Monday morning after he fired a rifle at Pickens County sheriff’s deputies and they returned fire, officials said.

Deputies were called to a home in Jasper for a wellness check around 9 a.m., the Pickens sheriff’s office said. At the home on Ginger Drive, a heavily wooded one-lane road, the deputies were confronted by the man, who was carrying the rifle and wearing a ballistic vest.

After the firefight, the man was taken to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not share further information about his medical condition. No deputies were hurt during the exchange of gunfire, the agency said.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, and the sheriff’s office did not say what may have motivated the shooting. It was not clear who made the 911 call requesting the wellness check.

The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate the shooting and said the state agency would provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media35m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

City argues training center referendum ‘invalid’ in federal court filing
12m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Andrew Clyde’s national profile rose; fundraising success didn’t follow
29m ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
5h ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson’s concessions contracting process delayed further
1h ago
The Latest

Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend in Fayetteville, then killed her, cops say
9m ago
City argues training center referendum ‘invalid’ in federal court filing
12m ago
Suspect shot, killed by police after allegedly killing 4 in Hampton rampage
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
21h ago
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top