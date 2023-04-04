5th suspect arrested in Douglas County ‘Sweet 16′ house party shooting

The sheriff’s office did not say how Beverly-Smart was allegedly connected to the double killing, but Sheriff Tim Pounds said the investigation remains “very active” and that he anticipates more arrests. Pounds initially offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case and, days later, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners doubled the reward, bringing it to $40,000.

Two other murder suspects, 17-year-old Kingston Cottman and 18-year-old Timothy Coleman, were also charged with 40 counts each of participating in criminal gang activity, according to online jail records. The remaining two suspects, 17-year-old twin brothers Chance and Chase McDowell, face only four counts each of participating in criminal gang activity and two counts each of murder.

All five remain booked into the Douglas jail without bond.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have asked additional witnesses and anyone else with information to call 770-920-7139.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.