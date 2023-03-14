BREAKING: 3 arrested in Douglas County in connection with killing of 2 teens

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a house party near Douglasville that left two teenagers dead and seven others injured earlier this month, officials said.
The suspects have not been publicly identified, but the Douglas sheriff’s office released video footage of three young men being walked into the jail in handcuffs. The sheriff’s office will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to share details about the arrests with the public.
The fatal shootings took place March 4 at a “Sweet 16″ party that grew out of control, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. As the crowd swelled beyond 100 teenagers, a confrontation escalated into gunfire.
When deputies arrived, they found 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill dead at the scene, officials said. Moon was a sophomore at Lithia Springs High School, while Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High School.
Deputies took statements from more than 80 witnesses during their initial investigation, officials said. The week after the shooting, Sheriff Tim Pounds and the Douglas Board of Commissioners combined to offer a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
