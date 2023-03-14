BREAKING: 3 arrested in Douglas County in connection with killing of 2 teens

The fatal shootings took place March 4 at a “Sweet 16″ party that grew out of control, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. As the crowd swelled beyond 100 teenagers, a confrontation escalated into gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill dead at the scene, officials said. Moon was a sophomore at Lithia Springs High School, while Hill was a freshman at Douglas County High School.