3 plead guilty to trafficking 14-year-old girl in Fulton

Three codefendants will serve lengthy prison sentences after pleading guilty to trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex during a 7-week-long period that ended in February 2021, state officials said.

Raphel Olivia Sewer, 44; Courdale Thayer, 23; and Jahaundria Seabron, 27, each recently pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to trafficking and sexual abuse, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced.

Seabron and Thayer are also involved in a similar case centered on a 16-year-old victim in DeKalb County. Seabron pleaded guilty to her charges in that case earlier this year, and Thayer pleaded guilty to his charges just this month. Both cases were taken on by Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Thayer was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation in both Fulton and DeKalb, with the sentences to be served concurrently, Carr said. Sewer and Seabron were sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years on probation in Fulton. Seabron was handed an identical sentence in DeKalb, and her sentences will also be served concurrently.

In addition to prison time and strict probation, Thayer, Seabron and Sewer will all be required to register as sex offenders, Carr said.

The case against the fourth co-defendant, Jody Netter of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, remains open and active, according to the AG.

Thayer, Seabron and Sewer’s abuse of the 14-year-old girl first took place in late 2020 when she was initially recruited, according to the AG’s office. The girl was rescued in February 2021 after she had been missing for seven weeks. Months later, the four codefendants were arrested on trafficking charges.

Netter and Sewer were accused of recruiting the girl into the trafficking scheme, while Thayer and Seabron sold her for sex, according to Carr’s office.

In the course of the Fulton investigation, prosecutors found the 16-year-old victim in DeKalb and uncovered enough evidence to charge Thayer and Seabron in a second case.

“Two years ago, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit set out to rescue a 14-year-old girl who went missing from College Park and had become a victim of sex trafficking,” Carr said. “Our successful recovery of this young woman led not only to the arrest and indictment of multiple individuals but to the identification of another underage victim whose case involves two of these same defendants. This outcome is a testament to the resilience of our entire team as we continue our efforts to end the use and abuse of Georgia’s children.”