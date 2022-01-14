4 indicted in Fulton on charges related to trafficking 14-year-old girl

Netter was indicted Thursday on one count each of first-degree cruelty to children, rape and statutory rape, along with four counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, Carr said. He faces a maximum of five life sentences plus 40 years imprisonment. Sewer was indicted on one count of first-degree cruelty to children and four counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. She faces a maximum of four life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

The second indictment, also handed down Thursday, concerned Thayer and Seabron, Carr said. Thayer is charged with one count each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. He faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 30 years imprisonment. Seabron is charged with one count of cruelty to children and three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. She faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

