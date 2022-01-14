Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

4 indicted in Fulton on charges related to trafficking 14-year-old girl

Indictments for four people arrested on human trafficking charges in December show that they are accused of recruiting a 14-year-old into sexual servitude and keeping her confined in a Motel 6, where she was sexually exploited.
caption arrowCaption
Indictments for four people arrested on human trafficking charges in December show that they are accused of recruiting a 14-year-old into sexual servitude and keeping her confined in a Motel 6, where she was sexually exploited.

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Defendants face possibility of life in prison, Georgia attorney general says

Nearly a year after a 14-year-old girl went missing, four people charged with trafficking her have been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury. If convicted, each of the defendants could spend the rest of their lives in prison, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The teenage victim was reported missing in early 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The state’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, which operates out of Carr’s office, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began an investigation. The girl was rescued after she’d been missing for about seven weeks.

Months later, the investigation led to the arrests of two men and two women. All four were charged with multiple counts of human trafficking for sexual servitude, among other charges, for which they have now been indicted in two separate cases, Carr said in a news release Friday.

Explore4 charged with human trafficking months after rescue of 14-year-old

The indictments provided a clearer picture of the allegations made against the four defendants. Jody Netter, 35, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Raphel Olivia Sewer, of Lithonia, are accused of recruiting the girl into sexual servitude, Carr said. Along with Courdale Thayer, of Decatur, and Jahaundria Seabron, of Atlanta, all four defendants are accused of keeping the girl at a Motel 6 and earning money by sexually exploiting her. They are each charged with taking photos of the girl and advertising her “services.”

Netter is accused of hitting the 14-year-old in the face, as well as raping her, Carr said. Thayer is accused of assaulting the victim with a handgun and charged with false imprisonment for keeping her confined. The two women, Sewer and Seabron, face child cruelty charges after prosecutors say they encouraged an unknown man to have sex with the girl.

Netter was indicted Thursday on one count each of first-degree cruelty to children, rape and statutory rape, along with four counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, Carr said. He faces a maximum of five life sentences plus 40 years imprisonment. Sewer was indicted on one count of first-degree cruelty to children and four counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. She faces a maximum of four life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

The second indictment, also handed down Thursday, concerned Thayer and Seabron, Carr said. Thayer is charged with one count each of aggravated assault and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. He faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 30 years imprisonment. Seabron is charged with one count of cruelty to children and three counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. She faces a maximum of three life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Reward increased for man accused of shooting 2 Georgia deputies
9m ago
BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested in kidnapping of 1-year-old Clarkston boy
1h ago
Video: What’s it’s like to report on the scene of Atlanta homicides
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top