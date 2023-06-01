X

Woman gets 18-year prison sentence after human trafficking conviction in DeKalb

Defendant still involved in 2nd trafficking case out of Fulton

A College Park woman was sentenced to 18 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to trafficking a 16-year-old girl for sex in DeKalb County, state officials announced.

In addition to her impending prison sentence, 27-year-old Jahaundria Seabron still faces separate human trafficking charges out of Fulton County in a case involving a 14-year-old girl, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. The case against Seabron’s co-defendant in DeKalb, 23-year-old Courdale Thayer, remains open, according to online court records.

Both Seabron and Thayer were first arrested in late 2021 after a 10-month investigation that resulted in the 14-year-old victim’s rescue, Carr said. The girl had been missing from her College Park home for about seven weeks when she was recovered in February 2021.

ExploreJailed trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case involving teen victim

After Seabron and Thayer were arrested on the Fulton charges, investigators discovered more potential victims as they worked to build their case, Carr said. Investigators were able to identify the 16-year-old victim from DeKalb and interview her, which led Seabron and Thayer to be indicted in the second case in late 2022.

Seabron pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude in the DeKalb case on May 15, Carr said. In addition to her prison sentence, she will spend 12 years on probation.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, yet another person is behind bars for trafficking a child,” Carr said.

Earlier this week, the attorney general’s human trafficking unit announced another conviction that resulted in a life sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to trafficking a 16-year-old girl in both Fulton and Cherokee counties.

ExploreMan who trafficked 16-year-old girl in Fulton, Cherokee gets life sentence

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

