3 more get prison time in 17th Street bridge shooting that killed boys, 15 and 12

Hill was sentenced to 40 years, including 30 in prison, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two co-defendants, Toney Wilson and Antonio Jackson, also pleaded guilty Thursday. Wilson was sentenced to 40 years and must serve 20, while Jackson received a 20-year sentence and must serve 10, the news station reported.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry told the court that Hill’s sentence was longer because he was seen extending his hand with a gun in the direction of Cameron, Channel 2 reported.

Explore 2 more suspects arrested for roles in 17th Street bridge killings

After the court hearing, Zyion’s mother said she forgives those responsible for killing her son.

“If I walk around with hate in my heart, it’s not going to change anything, so why not? My son wouldn’t want me to be angry,” Deerica Charles said. “But there’s a part of me is missing, and that’s why I’m angry. I will never heal from it, never.”

On Nov. 26, 2022, shots were fired not far from Atlantic Station, a busy retail and residential area. Zyion died at the scene, according to police. Days later, Cameron died from his injuries. Four others, all under the age of 18, were treated for injuries and released from the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior. After that, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where police said shots were fired.

All of the suspects were associated with the Fast Money Killers gang and the shooting was gang-related, investigators said.

Six suspects, all teens, were later charged in the incident. In October, A’Micael Aziz, 17, entered a negotiated guilty plea to two counts of causing a person to become a member of a street gang and was sentenced to 10 years with five years to serve in prison.

Two remaining defendants are expected to appear in court later this month to accept plea deals.