BREAKING: 2 more suspects arrested for roles in 17th Street bridge killings

Explore 4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths

Investigators previously said a group of teens and children was escorted off the Atlantic Station property Nov. 26 for unruly behavior and violation of the area’s curfew. The group moved to the 17th Street bridge nearby, where shots were fired moments later at about 8 p.m.

Zyion, a seventh grader, died at the scene. Cameron, who police said was the intended target, died days later in the hospital after he was shot and critically injured while on a scooter at the scene. Four others were injured.

Three teens, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with murder soon after the shooting, which police said was gang-related. Their names were not released due to their ages.

Zyion’s mother told the Atlanta City Council public safety committee on Nov. 28 she had repeatedly tried to have her son taken into police custody for breaking into cars. The boy suffered from mental illness, she said.

“I cried out for help,” Deerica Charles told the committee. “I cried out for it. I promise y’all, I cried out for it.”

Meanwhile, Cameron was dedicated to boxing, a sport he began as a young child, his family and coach said after his death. He dreamed of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, his coach said.

“I don’t know where we go from here,” said his mother, Tiffany Smith. “But Cameron was my whole world. Now I have to figure out what’s next. That was my baby boy.”