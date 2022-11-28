12-year-old shot to death leaves a grieving twin just weeks before Christmas

On Monday, the shooting that killed the boy and injured five others remained under investigation by Atlanta police. Investigators have said a group of children and teenagers was escorted off the Atlantic Station property Saturday night for unruly behavior and for violating the local curfew. Moments later, a dispute between two groups led to gunfire.

Zyion, a seventh-grader, died at the scene, according to police. All five of those injured in the shooting were under 18, city leaders said Sunday. One of those victims was in critical condition.

“When a 12-year-old dies in our city — on our city streets ... the whole village has a responsibility, and the whole village is impacted,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Sunday morning at a news conference, where he was joined by Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring.

The night of the shooting, a team of 36 officers and security guards, including off-duty Atlanta police officers, were patrolling Atlanta Station, according to a spokeswoman for the retail and residential district.

Police asked anyone who was in the area Saturday night to submit any photos or videos of the incident, including any cellphone, doorbell or vehicle dash camera footage that could help with the investigation.

Dickens said he spoke with the parents of each of the victims, who he said hadn’t known where their children were Saturday night or that Atlantic Station had a curfew for minors. In January, a 3 p.m. curfew was put in place for Atlantic Station, requiring all minors to be accompanied by an adult after that time.

A curfew for minors had already been in place at Atlantic Station for years. Shootings and a rise in crime in the area prompted the curfew to be moved back to 3 p.m., rather than 6 p.m.

In addition to his twin, Zyion is survived by three other siblings, his mother posted on a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs.

“If you could donate anything I’m thankful and grateful,” Deerica Charles posted.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.