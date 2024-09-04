1 injured after FedEx truck crashes into Gwinnett home

The driver of a FedEx truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his truck into the side of a Gwinnett County home Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The FedEx truck crashed into a house on Tattersall Terrace NE in Buford just after 4 p.m., a spokesman for the Gwinnett fire department said. The 911 caller told the operator that the driver was lying on the ground outside the home.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the driver on the ground as described and the home heavily damaged, the spokesman said. Residents of the home were still inside, and the spokesman said the fire department’s technical rescue team responded and determined that the house was not safe to be occupied.