1 injured after FedEx truck crashes into Gwinnett home

The driver of a FedEx truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his truck into the side of a Gwinnett County home Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The FedEx truck crashed into a house on Tattersall Terrace NE in Buford just after 4 p.m., a spokesman for the Gwinnett fire department said. The 911 caller told the operator that the driver was lying on the ground outside the home.
Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the driver on the ground as described and the home heavily damaged, the spokesman said. Residents of the home were still inside, and the spokesman said the fire department’s technical rescue team responded and determined that the house was not safe to be occupied.
The driver was taken to the hospital and his condition is considered serious, the fire spokesman said.
The technical rescue crew shored up the damaged corner of the home to reinforce the structure until it could be evaluated by building specialists, the fire spokesman said. A heavy-duty tow truck pulled the FedEx truck from the home, and photos from the scene showed the front of the delivery truck had also been damaged.
Firefighters could not determine the cause of the accident, and Gwinnett police have not responded to questions about the crash.
