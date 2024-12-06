Breaking: Reports: Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting death took bus from Atlanta to NYC
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man in electric wheelchair fatally struck by dump truck in Cobb

The crash happened Thursday morning on Cobb Parkway near North Shores Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The crash happened Thursday morning on Cobb Parkway near North Shores Road.
47 minutes ago

A man riding on an electric wheelchair on a Cobb County road was fatally struck by a dump truck Thursday morning, police said.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Cobb Parkway, just south of its intersection with North Shores Road in Acworth. Cobb police, who are assisting Acworth police in the investigation, said the man was traveling north on Cobb Parkway when he fell onto the road.

A dump truck traveling in the same lane then collided with the victim, who was thrown forward, police said.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. His name was not provided.

Police did not say why the man was operating his wheelchair on the road.

ExploreWoman fatally struck by pickup truck, then DeKalb school bus

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

