Man in electric wheelchair fatally struck by dump truck in Cobb

A man riding on an electric wheelchair on a Cobb County road was fatally struck by a dump truck Thursday morning, police said.
The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Cobb Parkway, just south of its intersection with North Shores Road in Acworth. Cobb police, who are assisting Acworth police in the investigation, said the man was traveling north on Cobb Parkway when he fell onto the road.
A dump truck traveling in the same lane then collided with the victim, who was thrown forward, police said.
The driver of the truck was not injured, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. His name was not provided.
Police did not say why the man was operating his wheelchair on the road.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3987.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author