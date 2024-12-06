Man in electric wheelchair fatally struck by dump truck in Cobb

A man riding on an electric wheelchair on a Cobb County road was fatally struck by a dump truck Thursday morning, police said.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Cobb Parkway, just south of its intersection with North Shores Road in Acworth. Cobb police, who are assisting Acworth police in the investigation, said the man was traveling north on Cobb Parkway when he fell onto the road.

A dump truck traveling in the same lane then collided with the victim, who was thrown forward, police said.