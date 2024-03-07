Chancellor Sonny Perdue: UGA properly handled student protests

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue defended how the University of Georgia responded Monday morning to an encampment on its campus , which included the arrests of several students.
“If students are preventing their classmates from getting their education, then they are trespassing,” Perdue said in an interview Tuesday with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Perdue said some protesters blocked sidewalks and did not comply with orders from law enforcement to disband.
