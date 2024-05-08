The grant is part of nearly $1 million in funding announced for several local governmental entities around metro Atlanta under the ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative. The grants fund planning efforts across the Atlanta area “to help communities transform into more walkable, bikeable, live-work-play environments.”

The recipients of the grants, once studies are completed, can apply for federal transportation funds to help realize the visions of the projects, ARC said.

“We are excited to partner with our newest round of grant recipients who share ARC’s commitment to create thriving communities for all,” Samyukth Shenbaga, ARC managing director of community development, said in the release. “As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the transformative LCI program, we are proud to work with these visionary communities to ensure inclusive, innovative, and resilient outcomes.”

Business and community leaders are rallying efforts to prepare downtown for the eight matches Atlanta will play host to during the blockbuster global event.

Several high-profile development projects are underway downtown, including the $5 billion Centennial Yards development. The Centennial Yards development team plans to begin construction this year on six buildings, including an entertainment district opposite State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium with components that will open in time for the tournament

A renovation of the downtown Five Points MARTA station will also be underway during the World Cup.

Other communities that received LCI grants from the ARC are:

The city of Fayetteville, which received $160,000 for a “creative placemaking strategy” for the city’s downtown mixed-use district. Fayetteville is studying an arts district including incubator space for local artists.

Gwinnett County, which received $280,000 for a Jimmy Carter Boulevard Area Master Plan. The plan will help define a multimodal transportation system in the area, land use recommendations for walkable redevelopment and the development and preservation of workforce and affordable housing and for future transit-oriented development.

The city of Powder Springs, which received $160,000 to update a prior LCI plan to improve connections to new city projects, including Thurman Springs Park, Powder Springs Dog Park, the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, and the city hall.

The Town Center Community Improvement District in Cobb County, which received $200,000 to update its nearly 10-year-old LCI plan to incorporate recent development and growth in the area, including at Kennesaw State University. The plan will also examine proposed bus rapid transit routes and housing initiatives.

Future of Downtown

This story is part of an occasional series by the AJC to look at the future of Atlanta’s downtown. Several high-profile developments are poised to bring billions of dollars into the city’s core while it continues to grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging real estate financing market. Downtown will also soon garner international attention when the World Cup comes to Atlanta in 2026, providing a deadline for the city and downtown stakeholders to make promised improvements.