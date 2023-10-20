French embassy launches new tech initiative in Atlanta

Called La Synapse, the initiative is focused on accelerating what French embassy officials referred to as “deeptech,” a category of technology that requires intensive research, development and investment before going to market, but which has the potential to lead to important breakthroughs. The initiative will focus on seven U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

“This initiative will bring our countries even closer together … as we build our capacity to collaborate on disruptive innovation,” French Ambassador Laurent Bili said at an event at the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

La Synapse is born out of the work the embassy’s Office for Science and Technology has been doing for decades, but it now centralizes it one place. French officials hope the program brings more entrepreneurial know-how, scientific talent and international perspectives to the country.

Atlanta, home to a French consulate, was the first city for the U.S. launch of La Synapse. But the initiative will also be in other U.S. cities where France has diplomatic missions: Boston, Washington, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Each city will have different industry specialties; Atlanta will focus specifically on biology, medicine, health care, financial technology, smart cities and logistics.

La Synapse will have four main training and immersion programs:

Start in France, which brings U.S.-based researchers and entrepreneurs to France to help them create a roadmap for a potential move to the country to start their business

Start in America, which brings French startups to one of the seven cities that are part of La Synapse to help establish business contacts

Innovation Days, which bring scientists, entrepreneurs and the private sector together for a few days of meetings with the goal of signing partnerships

Learning Expeditions, which are organized delegations from France or the U.S. to exchange knowledge with transatlantic peers

“We weave deep links and interconnections between innovation and economy, between research and entrepreneurship, between science and technology and between France and the United States,” said Mireille Guyader, counselor for science and technology for the French Embassy in the U.S. and one of the architects of La Synapse.

In 2021, the French government gave Atlanta a special designation to signify that the city was a good place for French tech companies. John Woodward, vice president of global commerce at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said he has seen a difference since the city received that designation and the launch of La Synapse exemplified that.

“It’s a testament to the significance that the embassy places on Atlanta that the ambassador took his first visit to Atlanta to launch this initiative here,” Woodward said.

Friday’s event also featured French business leaders whose companies have a presence in the region. They said the reason their companies worked here was because of talent from the HBCUs and universities like Georgia Tech, the ease of international travel, more affordable prices for industrial space and a spirit of collaboration among different stakeholders in the city.

France and Georgia have had a long-standing business relationship. In 2021, Georgia exports to France were nearly $500 million and France was the 20th largest export market for the state, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. About 200 French companies have operations in Georgia and they employ more than 23,000 people in the state.

France’s trade and investment arm is located within the Consulate in Buckhead. Georgia Tech has a campus in eastern France. The French American Chamber of Commerce has an office in Peachtree Corners as does the startup support organization La French Tech.

