Delta strikes Lysol partnership for air travel safety

Delta and Lysol will also work on disinfection procedures at departure gates and in Sky Clubs, and Delta will deploy “care carts” with EPA-approved Lysol disinfection products.

The research and development arm of RB will work with Delta’s global cleanliness division to gather information on what customers’ concerns are about germs while traveling.

One issue airlines and other businesses face is how to maintain stepped-up disinfection practices as business ramps up and there’s less downtime, as well as how to keep up with new COVID-19 developments.

Airlines are also starting to more strictly enforce mask rules. Delta said last week it has banned 120 passengers for not wearing masks, and last week had a plane on the ground in Detroit return to the gate due to two non-compliant passengers, causing a short delay before taking off to Atlanta.

