Delta strikes Lysol partnership for air travel safety

July 22, 2020 Atlanta - Cleaning crew thoroughly wipe down aircraft cabin on Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Airport Blog | 56 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Deal comes after United Airlines teams up with Clorox

Delta Air Lines is striking a partnership with the maker of Lysol as it works on further improving how it disinfects airplanes and airport areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Microbiologists from Lysol will work with Delta’s new global cleanliness division to develop new protocols for areas such as lavatories, the Atlanta-based airline said Monday. Lysol, owned by Reckitt Benckiser, or RB, also will provide disinfectant spray and wipes.

United Airlines, one of Delta’s main rivals, said in May it was teaming up with another big cleaning products brand, Clorox. The partnership calls for United to use The Clorox Company’s namesake products in airport gate and terminal areas, and improve disinfection procedures and amenities for customers.

Delta declined to release any financial details of its Lysol partnership. The tie-up between Delta and Lysol is not exclusive. Hotel giant Hilton recently also announced a partnership with Lysol.

The moves come as U.S. airlines try to convince travelers it’s safe to fly again even as coronavirus cases rise across much of the country. Air traffic had begun rebounding in recent months but is still down more than 70%, triggering huge financial losses.

Delta and Lysol will also work on disinfection procedures at departure gates and in Sky Clubs, and Delta will deploy “care carts” with EPA-approved Lysol disinfection products.

The research and development arm of RB will work with Delta’s global cleanliness division to gather information on what customers’ concerns are about germs while traveling.

One issue airlines and other businesses face is how to maintain stepped-up disinfection practices as business ramps up and there’s less downtime, as well as how to keep up with new COVID-19 developments.

Airlines are also starting to more strictly enforce mask rules. Delta said last week it has banned 120 passengers for not wearing masks, and last week had a plane on the ground in Detroit return to the gate due to two non-compliant passengers, causing a short delay before taking off to Atlanta.

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

