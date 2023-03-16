Atlanta Spa Shootings
Credit: Ben Gray
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
Judge hit with ethics complaint for Facebook posts after spa shootings
A Cherokee County judge has been charged with ethics violations for his social media posts after authorities arrested...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Cherokee prosecutors near plea deal with spa shooting suspect, Fulton DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday that she has been informed the Cherokee County case...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia Republicans oppose measure condemning Atlanta spa shootings
WASHINGTON — All eight Republicans who represent Georgia in the U.S. House voted against a resolution that passed...
Credit: TNS
U.S. House passes bill to curb anti-Asian hate crimes, sends it to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House signed off on legislation that would create tools for law enforcement agencies in hopes of...
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Spa shootings survivor: Alleged gunman will be judged by Georgians, God for his crimes
The man who survived Atlanta’s deadly spa shootings spree that killed eight people says it isn’t up to him to judge the...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Spa shootings suspect indicted in 2 counties; Fulton to pursue hate crime charges
Eight weeks after eight people were killed at three metro Atlanta spas, grand juries in both Fulton and Cherokee...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Biden mentions spa shootings in address with victim’s son in virtual attendance
The son of slain Atlanta spa shooting victim Yong Ae Yue was the virtual guest of a California congresswoman during...
Credit: Steve Schaefer
U.S. Senate passes anti-Asian hate-crimes bill motivated by Atlanta spa shootings
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved hate-crimes legislation aimed at reducing violence against Asian...
Credit: Family photo
Spa shooting survivor stood face-to-face with gunman, begged for mercy
Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had some free time after running an errand on March 16 and decided to stop by Young’s Asian...
Credit: Family photo
1 month later, Cherokee spa shooting survivor released from hospital
He was in a therapy room of a Cherokee County spa last month when a gunman busted in firing shots, killing four people...
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
‘No more silence’: Asian Americans speak up after spa shootings
Jing Zheng stands on a small platform in a parking lot outside Gwinnett Place Mall. It’s only sprinkling but the sky is...
Credit: Steve Schaefer
With no family in U.S., local Asian Americans hold service for spa shooting victim
Everyone saw the face at the front of the funeral home chapel. It was in a picture, in a large wooden frame, wrapped in...