Atlanta Spa Shootings

‘Swift justice’: Spa shooter gets 4 consecutive life sentences in Cherokee plea deal

The victims killed in the March 16, 2021, spa shootings

Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta on March 16, 2021

Cherokee DA defends plea deal, decision not to pursue hate crime
Featured

FBI: Atlanta spa killings among 61 active shooter incidents in U.S. in 2021

‘Stop Asian hate’: Gathering honors spa shooting victims a year later

U.S. House members say anti-Asian hate crimes didn’t end with Atlanta spa shootings

A year of ‘grieving, healing and reflection’ following Atlanta spa shootings

Spa shootings: A timeline of events that left 8 dead in metro Atlanta on March 16, 2021

The victims killed in the March 16, 2021, spa shootings

Atlanta spa shootings: Remembering the victims a year later
More News

Remembering victims of metro Atlanta spa shootings a year later
Spa shooting suspect pleads not guilty to Atlanta killings
6 months after Atlanta spa shootings, supporters focus on victim aid, racial equity
Fulton DA: Alleged spa shooter driven by racial, gender bias

Convicted spa shooter to be arraigned Monday in Fulton case
OPINION: You think a confessed killer would fear admitting to bigotry?
After plea in Cherokee, Fulton DA still pursues hate crime charge, death
Spa shooter booked into Fulton County Jail; arraignment set for next month

OPINION: You think a confessed killer would fear admitting to bigotry?
After plea in Cherokee, Fulton DA still pursues hate crime charge, death
Spa shooter booked into Fulton County Jail; arraignment set for next month
Mixed emotions to spa shooter’s Cherokee plea deal as Fulton awaits case

Cherokee DA defends plea deal, decision not to pursue hate crime
REACTION: Civic leader calls spa shooter’s plea deal ‘a slap in the face’ for Asian...
Emotional spa shooting victims, families speak out at sentencing hearing
Breakdown of Cherokee charges for spa shooter
Continuing coverage

Judge hit with ethics complaint for Facebook posts after spa shootings
A Cherokee County judge has been charged with ethics violations for his social media posts after authorities arrested...

EXCLUSIVE: Cherokee prosecutors near plea deal with spa shooting suspect, Fulton DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday that she has been informed the Cherokee County case...

Georgia Republicans oppose measure condemning Atlanta spa shootings
WASHINGTON — All eight Republicans who represent Georgia in the U.S. House voted against a resolution that passed...

U.S. House passes bill to curb anti-Asian hate crimes, sends it to Biden
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House signed off on legislation that would create tools for law enforcement agencies in hopes of...

Spa shootings survivor: Alleged gunman will be judged by Georgians, God for his crimes
The man who survived Atlanta’s deadly spa shootings spree that killed eight people says it isn’t up to him to judge the...

Spa shootings suspect indicted in 2 counties; Fulton to pursue hate crime charges
Eight weeks after eight people were killed at three metro Atlanta spas, grand juries in both Fulton and Cherokee...

Biden mentions spa shootings in address with victim’s son in virtual attendance
The son of slain Atlanta spa shooting victim Yong Ae Yue was the virtual guest of a California congresswoman during...

U.S. Senate passes anti-Asian hate-crimes bill motivated by Atlanta spa shootings
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved hate-crimes legislation aimed at reducing violence against Asian...

Spa shooting survivor stood face-to-face with gunman, begged for mercy
Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had some free time after running an errand on March 16 and decided to stop by Young’s Asian...

1 month later, Cherokee spa shooting survivor released from hospital
He was in a therapy room of a Cherokee County spa last month when a gunman busted in firing shots, killing four people...

‘No more silence’: Asian Americans speak up after spa shootings
Jing Zheng stands on a small platform in a parking lot outside Gwinnett Place Mall. It’s only sprinkling but the sky is...

With no family in U.S., local Asian Americans hold service for spa shooting victim
Everyone saw the face at the front of the funeral home chapel. It was in a picture, in a large wooden frame, wrapped in...
