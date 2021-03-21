What we know about the spa shooting victims

Her two sons remembered her Friday in front of her home in Duluth, where they’ve gathered to make arrangements and grieve. She gave people flowers, gifts, money to cover bills. It didn’t much matter what you needed, said Yue’s two sons. She did what she could, even if it was just care.

“My mom, if she was here, her heart would go out to the families as well,” said Elliott Peterson, 42.

Yue, who was born in Korea, moved to Georgia in the 1980s with her husband, a U.S. Army soldier she’d met back home, and Peterson.

“My mother didn’t do anything wrong,” said Robert Peterson, 38, who was born at Fort Benning, and has set up a GoFundMe page to take care of his mother’s memorial and arrangements. “And she deserves the recognition that she is a human, she’s a community person like everyone else. None of those people deserved what happened to them.”

Xiaojie "Emily" Tan was one of eight people -- six of whom were of Asian ancestry, killed on March 16, 2021, at area spas.

Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, of Kennesaw, owned and ran the spa in Cherokee County. Longtime customer and friend Greg Hynson, 54, recalled hours spent visiting at the shop with Tan.

After Hynson’s father passed two years ago, Hynson’s mom struggled mightily, leaving the son with the accepted but difficult task of caring for an elderly parent. Tan could relate as she worked to provide for her mother in China.

Tan loved to brag on her daughter, a recent University of Georgia grad.

“She was very proud,” he said. “She would share pictures of them doing things. Sunday brunch. When she graduated.”

Daoyou Feng was 44, lived in Kennesaw and had only been working a few weeks at Tan’s spa.

Like Tan, Feng was originally from China. She was a petite woman with a kind smile. Hynson said he could tell she was easy to get along with, though neither could speak the other’s language fluently.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, from Facebook post

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, and her husband went to the Cherokee spa Tuesday for their first date night since welcoming a baby girl about eight months ago. Her husband survived as the gunman left, headed to kill in Atlanta.

“Boy, I’m going to miss her,” Yaun’s grandfather James Yaun Sr. said, standing in his Bartow County doorway, not far from her home. “She was about the only company I had over here.”

The granddad was proud of her, how she worked so hard to provide for her two children. She worked full time at Waffle House and for several years also supervised a roofing crew. A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for her arrangements.

Suncha Kim, slain victim in spa shootings on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Suncha Kim, 69, liked line dancing and had been married more than 50 years, family told The New York Times. She had immigrated from Korea so her family would have better lives. “Just a regular American family and worked really hard,” a relative said, asking for privacy.

A GoFundMe page has been established on behalf of Kim’s family. As of Sunday afternoon, it had surpassed the $20,000 goal with donations totaling $126,403. In a statement from the family on the GoFundMe page, they wrote: “She was married to a loving husband who she planned to grow old with. She has two children. A loving son, a loving daughter, and three beautiful grandchildren. Outside of our immediate family, everyone that met my grandmother loved her dearly.”

Soon Chung Park, 74, was the oldest victim. She had lived in New York before before moving to Atlanta. “She got along with her family so well,” son-in-law Scott Lee told the Times.

This October 2015 photo provided by John Michels, left, shows his brother Paul Andre Michels, right, posing with his sister Sarah Michels and himself, in Allen Park, Michigan. Paul Michels was among eight people killed March 16, 2021, in shootings at three Georgia massage parlors in the Atlanta area. (John Michels via AP) Credit: John Michels Credit: John Michels

Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta, served in the U.S. Army in the 1980s after a childhood spent riding dirt bikes and getting into small-time trouble with younger brother, John, 52, outside Detroit.

“I’m the closest in age, so we were basically like twins,” John Michels told USA Today. “We did everything together growing up.”

The older brother, who did handyman work at the Cherokee spa, was the only man killed in the rampage. He leaves behind a wife, Bonnie, and former neighbors in a Chamblee-area subdivision who recall hearing his old pickup crumble past, signaling that a man who always seemed to be working was off to another job. His wife’s co-workers have established a GoFundMe page to help the family.

Hyun Jung Grant, 51, was among the four women killed Tuesday in Atlanta's spa shootings. She lived in Duluth and had two sons. Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

Hyun Jung Grant, 51, of Duluth was a single mother of two, both young men who say they had no other family in America. Randy Park, 23, her eldest, told The Associated Press his mom taught him to moonwalk while vacuuming and liked to sing loudly in the car with them.

“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today,” Park wrote on a GoFundMe page he set up to cover arrangements for his mom and help him and his brother get by. By Sunday afternoon, the brothers had blown past their $20,000 goal with $2.7 million.

“Thank you everyone so much. This doesn’t represent even a fragment of how I feel. My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me,” Park wrote after the fundraiser went viral.