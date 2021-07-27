Cherokee DA defends plea deal, says Long targeted multiple ethnicities, genders

Prior to agreeing to the deal, Wallace said investigators in her office and with the FBI spent more than 475 hours, including at least 40 interviews, while delving into Long’s background for evidence that his actions were racially motivated. The investigators concluded there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Long targeted Asians, Wallace said.

Caption Robert Aaron Long was given four sentences of life without parole. Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Even if she had pursued hate crime charges at trial — and Long was convicted of those charges — he wouldn’t have received any additional punishment, Wallace said. However, prosecutors could have argued at trial that Long targeted women, she said.

“For all of these reasons, our office opted not to pursue this avenue, recognizing that these were acts of evil and violence against multiple ethnicities and genders,” Wallace said.

Although the plea deal settles Long’s murder case in Cherokee, he has been charged with four additional murders in Fulton. There, District Attorney Fani Willis said she still plans to pursue both the death penalty and hate crime charges.

Wallace said Tuesday she could not comment on a case in another county that involves different victims. She also declined to answer questions regarding the case.

But Tuesday’s sentence was not strong enough and overlooked the racial undertones for some in the Asian community, including Michelle Kang, secretary-general with the Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime.

“The plea deal was literally a slap in the face to the (Asian American Pacific Islander) community, and we do not believe justice was achieved at the Cherokee County courtroom,” she said. “We see there was an obvious racial discrimination against Asian victims’ families in the due process making a plea deal. Even though Wallace said her office ‘spoke at length with many of the victims’ families, they are in agreement with the plea and the state’s recommendations,’ we don’t believe Asian families among ‘many of them’ agreed upon the plea deal.”

Stephanie Cho, executive director for the civil rights group Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, said she wasn’t sure whether Long accepted responsibility since he did not express apologies in court. However, according to his attorney, Long was advised not to make statements to the victims’ families and survivors Tuesday because of the pending charges in Fulton.

“This person inflicted so much pain into the Asian American community, not just in Georgia but nationwide, and I don’t know if this is considered justice because his actions, his accountability and his words we haven’t heard,” Cho said. “I don’t know if he takes real accountability for what he’s done.”

— Staff writers Tamar Hallerman and Paradise Afshar contributed to this article.