TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Patchy frost possible to start; warm, sunny conditions later

It’s a good idea to dress in layers on Tuesday because it’s another chilly start in metro Atlanta, but things warm up nicely this afternoon.
After a beautiful afternoon on Monday, temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight, and all of metro Atlanta is under a frost advisory until 9 a.m.
Frost advisories are issued in the spring and fall at the start and end of the growing season when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees, which could cause damage to plants. In the spring, it’s best to wait until the last spring freeze to start planting, which is typically after tax day — April 15.
“The growing season got off to an early start this year ... back in the month of February when it was so warm, and that’s why we have a frost advisory,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
By this afternoon, we will see highs reaching the low 70s, and we’ll be under mostly sunny skies — a great day to spend time outdoors.
“We’re in that pattern for that time of year where you get the cold mornings, warm afternoons,” Monahan said.
Wednesday’s temperatures will climb even higher, topping out in the mid 70s. And Thursday’s high is expected to be near 80 degrees. That would make it the warmest day of the year so far, Monahan said.
There’s still no rain in the forecast until Friday when we will see a 70% chance of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times,
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll all have at least some amount of rain and even some storms,” Monahan said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author