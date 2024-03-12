TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Patchy frost possible to start; warm, sunny conditions later

“The growing season got off to an early start this year ... back in the month of February when it was so warm, and that’s why we have a frost advisory,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

By this afternoon, we will see highs reaching the low 70s, and we’ll be under mostly sunny skies — a great day to spend time outdoors.

“We’re in that pattern for that time of year where you get the cold mornings, warm afternoons,” Monahan said.

Wednesday’s temperatures will climb even higher, topping out in the mid 70s. And Thursday’s high is expected to be near 80 degrees. That would make it the warmest day of the year so far, Monahan said.

There’s still no rain in the forecast until Friday when we will see a 70% chance of rain. Some of it could be heavy at times,

“Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’ll all have at least some amount of rain and even some storms,” Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News