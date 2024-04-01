MONDAY’S WEATHER | Dry and warm today ahead of storms

It’s going to be dry and warm on this first day of April.
Monday morning temperatures are mild in the 60s ahead of daybreak, and we’ll be headed up toward 80 degrees for a high this afternoon.
The warmer temps have ushered in extremely high pollen counts, with Sunday’s total nearly reaching 6000.
“If your allergies were going crazy over the weekend, Easter Sunday, maybe you’re still struggling this morning ― here’s the reason why. (It’s) our highest pollen count we’ve had in about four years,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Some relief is on the way, though. Storms will roll into the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday ahead of sharply cooler temps.
Storms will come in from the west and reach metro Atlanta between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday with the strongest waves coming after midnight Wednesday.
Conditions turn partly cloudy as Wednesday wears on, and highs will stay in the 60-degree range. That’s about 20 degrees lower than today’s high and 10 degrees lower than average.
We should see a return to more seasonable weather by the weekend.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC