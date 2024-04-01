MONDAY’S WEATHER | Dry and warm today ahead of storms

“If your allergies were going crazy over the weekend, Easter Sunday, maybe you’re still struggling this morning ― here’s the reason why. (It’s) our highest pollen count we’ve had in about four years,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Some relief is on the way, though. Storms will roll into the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday ahead of sharply cooler temps.

Storms will come in from the west and reach metro Atlanta between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday with the strongest waves coming after midnight Wednesday.

Conditions turn partly cloudy as Wednesday wears on, and highs will stay in the 60-degree range. That’s about 20 degrees lower than today’s high and 10 degrees lower than average.

We should see a return to more seasonable weather by the weekend.

