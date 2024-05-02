Georgia universities navigate protests at commencement ceremonies

In the midst of ongoing demonstrations concerning the Israel-Hamas war on college campuses, school officials are now grappling with how to manage graduates who decide to protest during commencement ceremonies.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that one student at a Georgia State University graduation tried to walk the stage with a Palestinian flag.

”Per commencement procedure, flags are not permitted as students cross the stage,” university spokeswoman Andrea Jones told the AJC in a Thursday email. The master’s graduate agreed to give the flag to security as she walked the stage.