MONDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Clear, breezy and downright cold’

“It’s going to be clear, breezy, and downright cold,” she said.

Some gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

“Winds are going to be pushing in from the north and west, and that will help to usher in the colder air that’s heading our way,” Deon said.

With temperatures dropping to at or below freezing overnight, the freeze warning as temps will be in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday. It includes all of metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia where the growing season has already started.

Freeze warnings are issued in the spring and fall at the start and end of the growing season when the freezing temps could cause damage to plants. In the spring, it’s best to wait until the last freeze of the season to start planting, which typically comes after tax day — April 15.

The cold won’t last very long, though. By Wednesday, we will see highs back in the upper 60s and Thursday will bring 70-degree temps. We’ll see another dip into the 50s and 60s on Friday along with a chance of rain. But the weekend is looking great so far with highs in the 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News