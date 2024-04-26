Metro Atlanta

Henry installs memorial marker for officer killed in traffic accident

Henry unveiled a memorial marker this week on Jonesboro Road to remember the life of Sgt. Jimmy Gilbert of the county police department.

Gilbert, who began his career with Henry Police in 1993, died in 2004 after his patrol car struck the back of a tractor-trailer illegally parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp for Jonesboro Road from Interstate 75. The accident took place May 2 while Gilbert was on duty.

“This memorial is a reminder to all those who travel Jonesboro Road that Sergeant Gilbert made the ultimate sacrifice in serving this community,” said Henry County Police Chief Mike Ireland. Gilbert trained Ireland after the future department chief joined the force.

“Sergeant Gilbert’s amazing personality made me realize this agency was where I wanted to work,” Ireland said.

The Jonesboro Road marker is east of I-75 at the intersection with Commercial Drive.

Said Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell, who was Gilbert’s first sergeant when he joined the force, “We are honored to be able to honor Jimmy today. He loved this community. He loved what he did.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

